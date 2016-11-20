HSC’s RedTalks inspires students

By Trinity Wilkins–

The Honors Student Council hosted their second-annual RedTalks in the Chao Auditorium. Professor Femmy Rose were among the speakers for the night. Rose spoke on the topic of educational Justice and Dr. Kaila Story’s talk, “Not Your Mama’s Feminism: Beyoncé, Motherhood and What to do with #FlawlessFeminism.”

Dr. Fabian Crespo on “Epidemics, Modern Cells, and Old Bones: When Immunology Meets Bioarcheology,” and Dr. Raymond Chastain on “Making Everyone Einstein.”

“I love (RedTalks) because it allows students to engage with us on the work that we do outside of teaching.” Dr. Kaila Story is all smiles after her talk on #FlawlessFeminism is delivered to an auditorium so packed that people are standing in the back. But many of those people made their way out after Dr. Story was finished.

Junior Kailee Wunderlich stayed to see Dr. Crespo’s talk on immunology and bioarcheology. “I was honestly a little disappointed that so many people left after the Beyoncè speech. These speakers were taking time out of their night to tell us interesting things—the least people could have done is stayed to see what they might learn, rather than just going to have their love and idealization of Beyoncè reaffirmed,” Wunderlich said.

While only half the of the Chao Auditorium was there to hear Dr. Crespo’s talk, everyone could appreciate the doctor’s humor and precise explanations for a topic that is quite complex. The atmosphere was one of comfort as students relaxed and took the opportunity to learn and discuss without the context of exam questions or grade point averages. Take into consideration the taco and dessert bar, and you could call the Honors Student Council’s second RedTalks a success.