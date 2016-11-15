Confederate statue moving to Brandenburg

By Kyeland Jackson —

U of L’s controversial confederate statue has a new home: Brandenburg.

Mayor Greg Fischer’s office announced the move in a news release Tuesday, stating the statue is moving to a civil war site in Brandenburg, Kentucky. A time capsule, supposedly embedded in statue, will be loaned to the Filson Historical Society.

“This new location provides an opportunity to remember and respect our history in a more proper context,” Fischer said. “And it’s close enough that Louisvillians can visit.”

University Acting President Neville Pinto commented on the statue’s removal.

“We are pleased that Louisville Metro and the city of Brandenburg are working to ensure a proper and fitting location for the statue,” Pinto said. “While we do not wish to erase history, the University of Louisville is looking to a future that embraces and promotes diversity and inclusion for all our faculty, students and staff.”

The Brandenburg City Council and Meade County Fiscal Court are expected to vote on accepting the statue Wednesday. If approved, disassembly, expected to take a week, will begin Saturday. The statue would then be moved to Brandenburg the week of Nov. 28.

Located between Third street and the Speed Art Museum, The statue was gifted to Louisville by the Kentucky Women’s Confederate Monument Association in 1895 and commemorates confederate Kentuckians who fought and died in the Civil War.

The 121-year-old statue was first slated for removal by former U of L President James Ramsey and Mayor Greg Fischer seven months ago. Controversy ensnared the statue since then, drawing protestors, litigation to stop the move and verbal blows between advocates and detractors. The statue’s removal was later approved, leaving the unanswered question of where it would relocate. Fischer chose Brandenburg based on recommendations by Louisville’s Commission on Public Art.

Removal of the statue will shut down Second and Third Street from Nov. 19-23. If disassembly is not completed in time for the U of L and UK football game, one lane will open for both directions.

This story will be updated.