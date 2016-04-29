- Rebuttal: Sook is not targeting the Cardinal
Protestors form around Confederate monument
By Sam Draut–
Hours after U of L and city officials announced the removal of the Confederate monument on Third Street, a handful of protesters formed around the statue in the night.
One protester held a poster reading “Racist Ramsey,” while another posted a Confederate flag and upside down American flag on the fence protecting the monument.
Former Army Sgt. 1st class Mark Morgan stood in protest saying “history is being erased.”
“Soldiers don’t fight for political reasons. We fight for the men and women around us,” Morgan said. “These men were the same way.”
City workers began work to move the monument to storage on Friday around noon. U of L President James Ramsey said it was a good time to remove the 70-foot statue because of the conclusion of the spring semester and departure of on-campus students.
Photo by Sam Draut / The Louisville Cardinal
liz barnes
April 30, 2016 at 9:03 am
this is wrong on so many levels. this monument is to veterans. to those who fought but did not come home. to those who have no markers. mr. ramsey how would you feel if officials find your family’s graves were offensive and dug them up and carted them off without your consent??? this is cultural discrimination! leave our history alone.
Bill McGrath
April 30, 2016 at 9:14 am
The law is being broken by the mayor and head of the University by their actions to remove!! They cannot do anything without the approval of the State ,plus the Heritage act!! God Bless the protestors!! FIGHT ON AND DON’T BACK DOWN!!!
Kay Jenkins
April 30, 2016 at 9:21 am
What the f*** is wrong with you people trying to erase history? You can’t change the past be it good or bad and these monuments are dedicated to our veterans who fought for our country. Such treason on your part!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Eddie Inman
April 30, 2016 at 9:42 am
Ramsey would do well to learn from Eugene Genovese —
“Recall that great speech by Martin Luther King in which he evoked a vision of the descendants of slaves and slaveholders, sitting together on the hills of Georgia as southern brothers. That vision will be realized when, and only when, those descendants, black and white, can meet with mutual respect and appreciation for the greatness, as well as the evil, that has gone into the making of the South. Black Americans have good reason to protest vehemently against the disgraceful way in which their history has been taught or, worse, ignored, and to demand a record of the nobility and heroism of the black struggle for freedom and justice. But that record dare not include the falsification or obliteration of the noble and heroic features of the white South. To teach the one without the other is to invite deepening racial animosity and murderous conflict, not merely in the South but in the North. For it is worth noting that our most vicious urban explosions are occurring in the “progressive” North and on the West Coast, not in the “bigoted” and “reactionary” South.”
Proud Southern Lady
April 30, 2016 at 9:53 am
It’s a shame that even those in power are oblivious to true Southern history. Stop removing these statues and read historiCal documents to counter what you have been told, and thus believe, by those trying to spread hate and cause problems. Long live Southern pride! It’s ironic but I don’t see all the hoopla in Northern states about statues and they fought in the same war….uuummm….another indication that generations of today have suffered from a lack of history lessons. These Southern men and women, some of which were my ancestors, fought to protect their Southern heritage and homes, just as those in the military do today. Leave the statues alone and stop trying to erase history. War is never positive for either side.
Nathan
April 30, 2016 at 10:45 am
This is setting up a very dangerous and disturbing trend in America. Civil War II is brewing while the powers that be attempt to erase history and destroy monuments to our ancestors. When conflict does breakout it’s going to be brutal. The traitors to our history, heritage and noble ancestors had better take notice.
Georgia Rebel's Grand Daughter
April 30, 2016 at 11:22 am
From the article “U of L President James Ramsey said it was a good time to remove the 70-foot statue because of the conclusion of the spring semester and departure of on-campus students.”
Why is that? Maybe because the students would rather it stay? It’s so disgusting and really makes me mad to watch our Confederate Grandfathers being disgraced in such a manner. Next up will be the other memorials to our veterans who gave so much. Also, wondering if Mr. Ramsey was ever in the military and who his ancestors are.
Joseph
April 30, 2016 at 12:56 pm
They have one thing in mine and that is the removal of the statute. I for one hope it’s their last term in office. The South has a long memory.
Mark A
April 30, 2016 at 1:22 pm
They should be removing racist SouthernPhobes like Ramsey instead of historical markers.
Greg pearson
April 30, 2016 at 1:40 pm
I’m from Georgia and I was unaware that the U of Louisville was ran by intolerant bigots. How can y’all allow such hate mongers to educate your kids? Everyone in Kentucky needs to work on the alumni association to cut funding for UL till the president is removed and perhaps history education improved.
Bobby McDougale
April 30, 2016 at 10:44 pm
So, this monument has stood erect on this property since 1895, and now all of a sudden it needs to be removed? What excuse or reason could you possibly claim that justifies your decision to do this? I am personally sick of seeing such energy and manipulated budgets being put forth to literally strip our nation of it’s important history and landmarks. Fix the shi!h@le streets of Louisville and the drug infestation if you want to do something. Leave our history and heritage alone
Metro Conference
May 1, 2016 at 9:36 pm
U of L is a much larger institution than when I went there, but it is an empty shell. National image and big money have destroyed the heart and soul of my old school.
Kathy
March 8, 2017 at 11:51 pm
Jeff Addicott
May 2, 2016 at 8:20 am
Given the truth of the matter – that the Rebels fought to protect themselves from invasion – it is time to erect more monuments to these heroes. It was never about racism.
rocking bobbyp
May 2, 2016 at 5:06 pm
i ant change what i said so f*** u
Kentucky Girl
May 24, 2016 at 2:11 pm
It is time we tear down the monuments which venerate slavery and those who fought for it, even if they be my history, my ancestors. I hope this monument gets its proper resting place. God have mercy on us all.