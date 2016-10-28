The Cardinal hits 10,000 published online stories

By Olivia Krauth–

The Louisville Cardinal published its 10,000th online article this week.

The lucky article, titled “Women’s soccer season ends with 2-1 loss to Virginia,” covers the last regular season women’s soccer game and was written by sports writer Jordan Shim.

The Cardinal has been regularly publishing online content since 2001, but the earliest article on the site is from 1995. The article, titled “Cards fall 78 to 63 against the Big Blue,” recaps a basketball loss to UK.

The number doesn’t include 90 years of print content. The Cardinal has been U of L’s student newspaper since 1926, and has been independent from the university for more than 25 years.

The Cardinal’s website determines a post’s popularity by how many comments an article receives. These articles are the five most popular out of the 10,000 posts:

“What, what, what are you wearing?: Ramsey goes racist” – Oct. 29, 2015 by Olivia Krauth

2. “‘By the people, for the people’: Building MOSSCon from the ground up” – May 13, 2013 by Simon Isham

3. “Students greeted by Confederate eyesore” – Aug. 19, 2016 by Nick Amon

4. “Greeks establish informal tailgating dress code” – Sept. 29, 2014 by Sarah Rohleder

5. “Protestors form around Confederate monument” – April 29, 2016 by Sam Draut