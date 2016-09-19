Suspect charged in Old Louisville assault

By Kyeland Jackson —

A suspect in the violent sexual assaults near campus was arrested Friday.

First reported by The Courier-Journal, the 16 year-old suspect is charged with two counts of first degree sodomy, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of kidnapping and a count of second degree arson. He cannot be identified because of juvenile court charges.

Louisville Metro Police are still investigating for a second suspect.

His role in a series of crimes last week rocked the university and shellshocked Old Louisville residents. The first crime involved a non-student, who was car jacked near 3rd Street and Gaulbert Avenue before being sexually assaulted and told to leave the area. The suspects abducted a U of L student outside of the Bellamy apartments the next day using the first victim’s vehicle. The student was robbed, sexually assaulted and told to leave the area before the suspects set the car ablaze and left the scene.

The next day, two females were allegedly robbed at gunpoint near 2nd and Lee Streets. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell did not know if the females were students.

Students have been on edge since the crime reports began last week.

A Louisville Cardinal twitter poll found 60 percent of responders do not feel safe on and around campus after the incidents. Eighteen percent felt safe and 22 percent said they were not concerned about the situation.

“Student safety is our top priority,” U of L Police Chief Wayne Hall said in an statement after the first two reports.

“The U of L Police Department has sent an email to all our students about this issue, including recommendations to help keep them safe. In addition to working with LMPD on this case, we are increasing patrols in the area and have alerted affiliated housing and any associated courtesy officers about these crimes,” Hall said.

To deter crime, ULPD sent recommendations on what students should and should not do.

Walk with a group of people. If walking to a parking lot, do not the leave the area until everyone is safely in their vehicle.

Remain alert and watchful for suspicious activity.

Be alert for anything suspicious, especially two or more people just hanging around.

If you sense something wrong, leave the area immediately.

Utilize the university shuttle system.

Utilize the university escort system from dusk to dawn.

Use the L-Trail when on campus.

Use the CardGuard app (available at louisville.edu/cardsafe)

Call ULPD at 852-6111 or 911 for all emergencies.

What to do during and after a crime:

Observe what the suspect looks like and develop a mental picture so that an accurate description can be given to the police

Don’t chase or follow the suspect

Protect the crime scene. Leave everything as it is. Don’t try to clean up or touch any possible evidence.

Write down a description of the suspect including sex, race, height, weight, build, eye and hair color, scars or tattoos, jewelry, approximate age, and clothing. If possible, note in which direction the suspect fled. Remember, do not chase the suspect.

This story will be updated.

Photo by Kyeland Jackson // The Louisville Cardinal