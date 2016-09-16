- Student abducted, assaulted outside Bellamy
Student abducted, assaulted outside Bellamy
By Kyeland Jackson —
A university student was abducted, robbed and sexually assaulted blocks away from campus.
The case was first reported to Louisville Metro Police. According to reports, the student was forced into a car outside of the Bellamy apartments at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The female victim was robbed and sexually assaulted at an off-campus location before being told to leave the area.
This is the second case of sexual assault in the Old Louisville area this week.
The first case, near South 3rd Street and Gaulbert Avenue, involved a non-student. The non-student was carjacked and sexually assaulted before she was told to leave the area. The vehicle stolen from the first victim was the same used to abduct the student near campus Wednesday. Police reported the vehicle was set ablaze after the crime.
In a WDRB.com video, LMPD Sex Crimes Detective Anthony Gibson said there’s no reason to believe the cases are connected.
“At this point in time we have absolutely zero belief, or reason to believe, that these are connected in any way shape or form,” Gibson said.
“The MO’s (modes of operation) are completely different. The descriptions are different. The weapons are different. It’s different parts of the city. At this point we can’t say, nor do we believe, that they are connected in any way.”
The suspects were described as two black males with a handgun.
ULPD Chief Wayne Hall issued a statement after the crime was reported.
“Student safety is our top priority, Hall said.
“The U of L Police Department has sent an email to all our students about this issue, including recommendations to help keep them safe. In addition to working with LMPD on this case, we are increasing patrols in the area and have alerted affiliated housing and any associated courtesy officers about these crimes.”
Since students returned to campus, spikes in crime leave them feeling unsafe. A double shooting near Cardinal Village this summer left one victim in critical condition, and a store clerk was fatally shot blocks away from campus in February.
According to ULPD’s crime log, there’s been 30 reported thefts just this semester. Seven of those were valued over $500.
SGA Services Vice President Lauren Greenwell vowed to address safety this year, saying she plans to extend the safety “L trail,” streamline safety apps, address campus lighting and increase police presence on campus.
ULPD’s blasted email says patrols will increase in the area. Nearby affiliated housing and courtesy officers, normally stationed at property entrances, will be notified of the crime.
ULPD’s Recommendations:
- Walk with a group of people. If walking to a parking lot, do not the leave the area until everyone is safely in their vehicle.
- Remain alert and watchful for suspicious activity.
- Be alert for anything suspicious, especially two or more people just hanging around.
- If you sense something wrong, leave the area immediately.
- Utilize the university shuttle system.
- Utilize the university escort system from dusk to dawn.
- Use the L-Trail when on campus.
- Use the CardGuard app (available at louisville.edu/cardsafe)
- Call ULPD at 852-6111 or 911 for all emergencies.
What To Do During and After a Crime:
- Observe what the suspect looks like and develop a mental picture so that an accurate description can be given to the police
- Don’t chase or follow the suspect
- Protect the crime scene. Leave everything as it is. Don’t try to clean up or touch any possible evidence.
- Write down a description of the suspect including sex, race, height, weight, build, eye and hair color, scars or tattoos, jewelry, approximate age, and clothing. If possible, note in which direction the suspect fled. Remember, do not chase the suspect.
This story will be updated.
File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal