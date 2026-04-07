By Josie Simpson

Congressman Thomas Massie visited the University of Louisville on April 6. He offered students a candid look at the inner workings and frustrations of Congress at a forum hosted by the U of L College Republicans.

National debt takes center stage

Massie opened his speech with an anecdote about one of his main concerns: the national debt. He recalled how he once handed a waitress his congressional voting card by accident–only for it to be declined because it already carried a $39 trillion balance.

“We use these almost as credit cards,” he said. “That’s a problem we have.”

He returned to this issue repeatedly, describing federal spending as unsustainable and the national debt as never-ending. He pointed to growing interest payments, noting the government is “going into more debt because of the debt.”

Massie prioritizes spending cuts over tax cuts, comparing it to moving water from the deep end of a pool to the shallow end.

Life as a party outlier

These concerns shape his opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill, which he criticized for front-loading tax cuts and spending while leaving hard decisions to future lawmakers.

“The reason I didn’t vote for it is that it’s a 10-year bill,” Massie said. “The people I serve with are not going to be around in 10 years. If they are, they’re going to deny that they had anything to do with this bill.”

He believes future leaders will override the bill, undoing tax increases or budget cuts intended to balance it.

“I like the tax cuts, but the spending increases are too much.”

Massie positioned himself as an outlier in his party. He asks himself three questions before supporting other Republican policies: Is it constitutional? Can we afford it? And is it better done at the federal or local level?

This independence has made him a target of criticism, including from President Donald Trump. Massie dismissed these tensions, saying it was inevitable.

“If you ever get into politics, it’s good to have a thick skin.”

He also explained how Congress functions behind the scenes. Massie described the House’s “power of the purse” and walked students through the role of committees in shaping legislation.

He challenged proposed solutions like balanced budget amendments, noting they often fail due to loopholes and political incentives. The system encourages continued spending, regardless of which party is in control, he said.

“Everybody wants a magic bullet,” he said. “I’m here to tell you it’s not going to work.”

Q&A

During the Q&A, one question seemed to make him sweat: whether he would run for governor if he lost this year’s election. He said a loss would mean returning to the farm, but he might consider running for governor over the Senate or presidency if he won.

“I’ve got to get to May 19 before I speculate about any of that. But if I’m looking at jobs and saying which would be the best job to have, probably governor.”

He also addressed public education, touching on his bill to terminate the Department of Education. Massie emphasized he does not want to decrease public education funding, as he attended K-12 at public schools. Instead, he would rather keep the money in the state so officials can decide where it goes.

U of L College Republicans president reflects on the event

U of L College Republicans President Dyllan Tipton said the forum drew 125 attendees, many of them students. Faculty, Kentucky Senator Lindsey Tichenor and former Congressman John Yarmuth were also in attendance.

Tipton acknowledged that attendees were not just Republicans, but also independents and Democrats, calling the cross-ideological turnout positive.

“We need more events that bring Democrats, Republicans, and everyone else together for healthy dialogue and debate,” he said. “Congressman Massie definitely fosters that vision, as he has worked across the aisle on many issues and is willing to stand up for his principles even when they go against his own party.”