By Danielle Bednar

My family and I recently took a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, a trip we thought would be just another spring training visit, something familiar and routine. Instead, it became one of the most meaningful days we’ve ever shared.

My brother Dave was pitching for Team USA in a World Baseball Classic exhibition, while my brother Will would take the mound for the San Francisco Giants. And for the first time, they weren’t just playing on the same day, but they were pitching against one another. Not in the backyard. Not in a wiffle ball game. But on a professional field, under stadium lights, with thousands of people watching.

Seeing my brothers throw back-to-back innings is a moment I’ll carry with me forever. As one walked off the mound and the other jogged on, it felt cinematic, like the kind of scene you’d swear was scripted if you didn’t know better.

The number of times I heard my parents say, “Can you believe what we just watched?” summed up the magic of the week. It was pride, disbelief, gratitude and joy all tangled together.

I’ve spent my whole life at the baseball field — more games, bullpens and post-game breakdowns than any 22-year-old girl probably should have.

Baseball has always been the backdrop of our family story. But growing up in a family full of big dreams and even bigger spotlights can make you feel like you’re living in the shadows without ever meaning to. When the world is watching the people you love, it’s easy to start wondering who you are when no one is watching you.

It’s easy to define yourself by what you produce, the roles you fill, or the milestones you hit while everyone is paying attention. It’s much harder and far more important to figure out who you are when the stadium clears out. Who are you when you’re not “the baseball player,” “the journalist,” “the student,” or, in my case, “Bednar’s sister?”

Self-discovery isn’t loud. It isn’t glamorous. It isn’t a press conference or a headline. It’s quiet, clumsy and often uncomfortable. It happens in the moments where you choose what matters to you when nobody else is paying attention.

Because showing up for yourself, especially in the quiet moments, is its own kind of courage.

My brothers’ success is brilliant, and witnessing it is a gift. But the lessons I carry from them are rarely about baseball at all.

It was the reminder that we are shaped not just by the moments the world sees, but by the ones it doesn’t. And the more I grow, the more I realize my brothers aren’t the only ones writing a story.

Mine is unfolding too, not in innings or strikeouts, but in the steady, sometimes uncomfortable work of learning to stand in my own light.