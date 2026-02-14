VIDEO: Candidates for SGA student body president discuss making students’ political voices heard
By Jai’Michael Anderson
SGA “Top 4” candidates gathered in Floyd Theater for the campus issues forum on Feb. 11, 2026.
At the Q&A, U of L SGA student body president candidates were asked how they would make students’ voices heard during political polarization on campus. Each candidate, Kathleen Price, Mariana Meneses and Yash Arabati, supported varying forms of community engagement.
