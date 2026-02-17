By Kathleen Price

My name is Kathleen Price, and I am running alongside Seth Pinson to be your next student body president and executive vice president of the Student Government Association!

When I first came to the University of Louisville three years ago, I had the same goal as everyone else: to earn my degree. Yet, the most valuable lesson I’ve learned did not come from a classroom, but rather that everyone has their own unique story to tell.

I was born and raised by my single mother in Campbell County, Kentucky. For over twenty years, my mom has worked as a nurse and single-handedly given up the better part of her life for my sister and I to have every opportunity imaginable. My journey is a testament to the love and support of my community back home, and it is why I believe so strongly in serving ours here.

My involvement in SGA began freshman year, when I served on the Executive Board of the former Diversity and Inclusion Committee before transitioning to my role as executive staff event coordinator.

This past year, I was elected to our SGA Top 4 as academic vice president. My role has allowed me to work closely with our student body, the Provost’s Office and members of the Faculty Senate to ensure that student voices are heard when it comes to issues regarding academics on campus.

Specifically, I have organized the “Wellness Week Step Challenge” in partnership with the SRC and the Counseling Center, the “Textbooks for Tomorrow Drive” to revive the Library Course Reserves System and “Mix and Mingle” events with our professional schools so undergraduates may interact with those currently in those roles.

Beyond outreach, I advocate for students on over ten university committees in areas such as course material accessibility, study abroad, advising and scholarship services, academic unit review, planning and budgets and more.

Being a member of the Top 4 has taught me firsthand the power of experience and collaboration. I feel I am the most experienced candidate when it comes to functioning within both the capacity of our founding documents and the reality of building relationships with administration and campus partners.

At the same time, leadership is not about one story. While all candidates share the same goal of improving student life, what matters most is the knowledge and dedication to turn those stories into real action.

Cardinals, I have chosen to devote my time at U of L to serving students because I have an unwavering love for this organization’s purpose and people.

I can confidently say that I am ready to assume the responsibilities of being your next student body president alongside Seth as executive vice president from day one.

This is your student government, so let’s build a Cardinal community that reflects just that. I encourage you to cast your vote Feb. 23 through Feb. 25 and “Leen Into Lou And Pinson Too”!

For more on our policies, follow @pricepinsonforsga on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy / Seth Pinson