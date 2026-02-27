Jasmine Reeves

As the University of Louisville women’s basketball team navigates a season marked by youth and development, senior leaders Reyna Scott and Laura Ziegler have taken on a guiding role both on and off the court.

Scott and Ziegler, who are in their first year playing together on the same team, said their relationship is built on mutual understanding and maturity. The two also room together during travel games, allowing them to build trust beyond practices and competition.

“We understand each other, and that helps when things get tough,” Scott said.

Both seniors said leadership is a responsibility they take seriously. As experienced players, they see their role as keeping the team aligned and setting an example for younger teammates.

“We’re role models,” Ziegler said. “A lot of it is just making sure everyone stays together.”

During difficult games or practices, Scott and Ziegler said support often comes in simple but meaningful ways. Whether through encouragement or reassurance, they emphasize staying composed and steady.

“Sometimes you just have to tell each other it’s okay,” Scott said. “That reassurance matters.”

Scott said the team’s culture has evolved as younger players continue to grow into their roles. With a young roster, she said development and maturity have been major focuses throughout the season.

“We expected challenges,” Scott said. “It’s about how we respond to them and how we grow through those moments.”

Ziegler agreed, noting noticeable progress across the team. “Everyone has developed a lot,” Ziegler said.

Leadership on his team, according to both players, does not follow a single model. Scott said energy and effort matter regardless of playing time, while Ziegler emphasized that leadership shows up in different ways for different players.

“Everyone leads in their own way,” Ziegler said. “All those styles come together and make us better as a whole.”

As seniors, motivation has taken on added significance. Scott said believing in the team’s potential keeps her focused, while Ziegler said finishing her college career strong is a driving force.

“I want to leave my mark,” Ziegler said. “I want people to remember how I made them feel as a teammate.”

Looking ahead, both offered advice to players stepping into leadership roles next season. Scott encouraged confidence and embracing challenges, while Ziegler stressed the importance of joy and purpose.

“Find your why,” Ziegler said. “Make your people proud, including yourself.”

Photo courtesy / Louisville Athletics