By Harry Barsan

The Cardinal basketball squad stomped out of the KFC Yum! Center with a big 25-point victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

Didn’t miss a beat

Isaac McKneely jumped right in where he left off after Tuesday’s affair, draining two threes to start the game.

While the Cards kept a comfortable lead for the early part of the half, they didn’t land another three until Ryan Conwell drained one with about 11 minutes to go.

Sananda Fru got his first points on a tip-in basket right before Adrian Wooley sunk a pair of threes to make the lead a baker’s dozen.

Khani Rooths picked a Bobcats’ pocket, giving Mikel Brown Jr. a fast break-dunk for his fourth basket of the half.

Waking up from his slumber, McKneely drained back-to-back threes for his first points since the opening buckets.

At the half, the Cards led 59-44, going a wicked 9-for-17 from deep.

Music to the ears

J’Vonne Hadley outdid his first half-scoring with a pair of jumpers to start the half, one of which was from three.

The Cardinals offense seemed to stall out for a few possessions, allowing Ohio to stay well within reach in the early part of the half. But McKneely and Wooley got Louisville right with some clutch and-1s during a Louisville 12-3 run, making it a 22-point lead.

Fru found an easy dunk for his 10th point, soon after sinking his 11th and 12th on free throws, effectively putting the game away.

Brown knocked down a long-ball to eclipse the century mark, as Kasean Pryor’s first and Conwell’s fifth three brought us to the final.

The Cards came out on top, 106-81.

The Yum! is alive with the sound of music

Three-pointers came a dime a dozen, or rather 16-for-35, for this Cardinal Crew.

Conwell and McKneely each had a great night from range, shooting 5-for-10 and 4-for-10, respectively.

The entire starting crew had a mega showing today. Each starter scored double-digits, with Conwell and his 22 points leading the charge. Brown had just as good an afternoon, scoring 19 with a team-leading seven assists.

Fru shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the line, scoring a season-high 14 points.

We saw Wooley get some quality minutes too, putting up 11 off the bench and four big offensive boards, too.

While the Cards didn’t hold the Bobcats back too much offensively, they did enough on their end for that to not matter anyways. Nonetheless, the Cards still racked up 11 steals and forced 15 turnovers in spite of Ohio’s nice offensive outing.

Louisville advances to 4-0 on the early season.

The Cardinals’ next game takes place in Cincinnati agains the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday for a big test.

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson / The Louisville Cardinal