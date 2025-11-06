Editor’s note: This article will be updated to include additional information provided by The Cardinal Cupboard.

By Roxy Osborne

Nearly 35,000 households in Louisville were left without money for food after a federal government shutdown on Nov. 1 paused payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

On Oct. 31, a day before the expected suspension of benefits, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency. The order directed the state’s Division of Emergency Management to “identify, allocate, and transfer” $5 million in funds to food banks around the state.

In addition to the state of emergency, Beshear joined 24 other states in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for withholding SNAP funds. Beshear announced a federal court in Boston ruled in favor of Kentucky and the other participating states on Oct. 31.

The federal government agreed to pay partial SNAP benefits after the ruling. Payments will start processing on Nov. 6, but the amount and time it will take for Kentuckians to get their benefits is unknown.

The Cardinal Cupboard offers assistance

For University of Louisville students struggling with SNAP setbacks, the Cardinal Cupboard is ready to help those in need during the continued period of uncertainty.

The free food pantry is located on the 3rd floor of the Student Activities Center. They provide a multitude of free food products for U of L students, faculty and staff. To use their services, those interested must fill out a form to enroll. From there, their Cardinal Card can be used to access any resources available in the pantry.

In a statement to The Louisville Cardinal, the Cardinal Cupboard detailed their expectations and plans amid the government shutdown:

We are anticipating an increase in traffic to the Cardinal Cupboard. We are closely monitoring usage of the Cupboard to ensure that our pickups are properly meeting the needs of our Cardinal Community. We have and will continue to ensure patrons have access to a variety of fresh produce, as well as other goods. We are prepared to adjust our pickup and purchasing plans as needed to support our Cardinal Community.

The Cardinal Cupboard also encouraged individuals to keep in touch with their Instagram for updates.

Ways to support the community

The Cardinal Cupboard says community members can use the resource as a way to help others.

“Individually, members of the Cardinal and greater Louisville communities alike are able to donate goods to the Cardinal Cupboard by bringing them in during our operating hours (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.),” the Cupboard said in a statement to The Cardinal.

For those wishing to make monetary donations, the Cardinal Cupboard accepts them through the student affairs donation webpage. Funds can be donated through the “additional funds” tab under the student support section. A shareable QR code can be found below.

An avenue to directly support their cause that doesn’t involve spending money is by hosting a food drive on behalf of the Cupboard. They offer social media advertising for those willing to donate their time. The Cupboard requires a form be filled out prior to the drive.

The Bluegrass Student Collective, hosted a drive through Nov. 7. They have several drop-off locations around campus, details can be found on their Instagram.

The Cupboard team is also accepting volunteers to help run the pantry. Further inquires can be answered at elsbccfp@louisville.edu.

The Cupboard also recommended the Student Care Team for further support. They help students experiencing distress find needed support around campus and throughout the city. Any students needing individualized guidance can fill out their form here.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal