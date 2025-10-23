By Jesslyn Sharkey

Louisville women’s volleyball is no stranger to success. After making eight appearances in the NCAA volleyball tournament since 2017, it makes you wonder how Louisville is such a strong team.

The players are a huge factor in a functioning team, but the coach who supports them is equally important. Louisville’s volleyball welcomed former assistant coach Dan Meske back onto the team as head coach at the beginning of this year.

A team set for success

Meske started his season off with a strong record of 14-2. This ranked Louisville women’s volleyball 8th in the nation.

With the transfer of Dani Busboom Kelly back to Nebraska, Coach Meske stepped into the shoes that he had already begun to fill. His undeniable presence on the court left fans little room for shock when he stepped in as Head Coach.

“I was here for almost a decade, and one of the things I noticed is I really was proud of how invested I was as an assistant… I still feel like I’m making a similar impact,” Meske said. “We really have a team that enjoys being around each other and enjoys the game, enjoys practice.”

To him, the “journey is more important than the destination.”

Meske said there were no nerves about his new role. Instead, he was full of excitement and honor for the program he loved. To the new coach, being able to stay and contribute more to Louisville athletics is an endlessly rewarding experience.

Head Coach Meske gives insight into new role

When it comes to college athletics and coaching, Meske says his biggest piece of advice would be to “find ways to enjoy it, to enjoy it for yourself but enjoy it for others as well.”

To him, watching the players grow is the most gratifying part of the job. Meske’s promotion allows him to be even more involved with a team he values so highly.

His emphasis on the importance of joy within his team is not the only thing he loves about U of L volleyball. He wants fans to know how much it means to him and his players to see the support they receive.

“[It shows] just how much we love the game and how much we love the support, and there’s a lot of joy and a lot of love around our program. And I think that comes through when you see us play,” Meske said. “If you’re looking for a team to root for and a sport to get into, I feel like we’re as great as any team to land on.”

Meske and Kelly coached together for years. When ending the chapter of a close professional relationship, the only advice the former head coach seemed to leave was her silent faith in his ability to lead the team.

“I always had a ton of responsibility and was empowered to do a lot when she was here that when she left it wasn’t like ‘Oh no, what do I do now?’” he said.

His love and passion for the game transcends into his players and his team and through the wins they’ve racked up this season.

He aims to continue their success on Nov. 1 against Notre Dame. Their schedule is available on Louisville Athletics, and tickets are available via email or Ticketmaster.

Photo Courtesy / Louisville Athletics