By Jai’Michael Anderson

Enrollment at the University of Louisville surged to record-breaking numbers for the third time in a row in the Fall 2024. Flash forward a year, and the institution is set to follow the trend and break that record again.

Preliminary figures provided by the university show that 25,201 students are enrolled for the Fall 2025 semester. This is about a 4% increase from last year.

38.5% of the incoming class are first-generation students, and 26.9% are from outside of Kentucky. Most students are studying Engineering, Nursing, Biology, Education or Business.

How do they compare to previous years?

Not only is the student body growing, but fewer students are leaving the institution. Overall, retention is up and increasing each year. 84.% of students stayed at U of L from the Fall of their first year to the second.

Despite this growth, the number of international students attending the university has taken a huge dip. There are 28.5% fewer undergraduate international students this year, and the number of graduate students has dropped 4%.

Additionally, graduation rates have stayed relatively the same, falling from 61.1% in 2024 to 60.1% this year.