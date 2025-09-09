by Lauryn Hendrix

While students are getting into the swing of the semester, the Top 4 of SGA are working to start their impact. The group includes President Macy Waddle, Executive Vice President Ana Hernandez, Academic Vice President Kathleen Price and Services Vice President Grant Avis.

Each shared their priorities and explained how their experiences have prepared them. They also offered advice for students interested in government.

Price highlighted that she is working with the library to keep textbook prices low. She also aims to expand tutoring options with REACH, which now offers online sessions for students. To support affordability, she is working to create payment plans for study abroad programs. She hopes, through her goals, that UofL students will have a meaningful time at the university.

Waddle’s priorities placed a large emphasis on expanding the reach of the Student Government Association.

“SGA is meant to represent the entire student body: undergraduates, graduates, commuters, first-generation students, everyone,” said Waddle.

Hernandez spoke on her experience as both a senator and president of the College of Arts and Sciences.

“Getting to serve as a senator really allowed me to understand the purpose and operations of SGA,” she said.

The vice president works closely with the student senate. Her experience as a senator allowed her to see possible weak points in the student government, which she plans to address during her term.

Avis served as both senate speaker and deputy chief of staff. He said the roles gave him the experience necessary to achieve his goal of improving student services. He also shared how these positions allowed him to meet people he now works with daily.

Students who want to get involved with SGA can heed this advice: stay true to what you’re passionate about, attend senate and council meetings, and remember you’re doing this to serve your campus.

Waddle gave advice to students interested in participating in the election this spring.

“Don’t feel like you have to do it all on your own,” she said. “Find support in friends to help you through the process.”

To stay updated with SGA throughout this year, follow them on Instagram, where you can find times for senate and council meetings, events, and more. You can also drop into the SGA office in the Student Activities Center or email the Top 4 directly.