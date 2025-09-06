By Sara Montoya and Jai’Michael Anderson

The university unveiled its latest addition to the Belknap campus Sept. 4, 2025.

U of L President Gerry Bradley described the Speed Student Success and Research Building as a “one-stop shop” for engineering students. Along with classrooms, it features a variety of student support services and workspaces intended to boost collaboration.

Whether you are woodworking, sewing, or studying, all academic programs at U of L are welcome to use the building’s resources.

See photos from the event below.