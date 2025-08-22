By Roxy Osborne

Be sure to throw up your jazz hands: multiple jazz events are set to take place throughout the fall at the University of Louisville. With a combination of student and professional performances, there is a large variety of sounds for all music lovers to enjoy.

Many of these events will take place in Bird Hall and Comstock Hall, found in the School of Music. The first of these performances is on Aug. 25 at 7 PM with guest musician Warren Wolf.

Wolf is notable for playing the vibraphone and a variety of other instruments. He’s traveling from Baltimore, Md., to demonstrate his multi-faceted skills to students at U of L.