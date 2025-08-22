By Roxy Osborne
Be sure to throw up your jazz hands: multiple jazz events are set to take place throughout the fall at the University of Louisville. With a combination of student and professional performances, there is a large variety of sounds for all music lovers to enjoy.
Many of these events will take place in Bird Hall and Comstock Hall, found in the School of Music. The first of these performances is on Aug. 25 at 7 PM with guest musician Warren Wolf.
Wolf is notable for playing the vibraphone and a variety of other instruments. He’s traveling from Baltimore, Md., to demonstrate his multi-faceted skills to students at U of L.
The next two guest performances featured are Jamey Aebersold and Bob James. They will perform with their quartets on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., respectively.
Aebersold will be in Bird Hall, with James in the Memorial Auditorium on 970 South Fourth Street. Also featured at this event are members of the Jazz Faculty and Student Contemporary Ensemble.
Attendees of Worldfest on Sept. 1 can also catch Ansyn Banks, a U of L Jazz trumpet professor.
Students in the Jazz program will get to demonstrate their passion with their own performances throughout the next few months. In addition to supporting these hardworking students, there’s the best benefit of all: it’s free to attend!
A list of their performances is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 15 (7 p.m. Bird Hall) – Student Combo Concert 1
Monday, Sept. 22 (7 p.m. Bird Hall) – Student Combo Concert 2
Monday, Sept. 29 (7 p.m. Bird Hall) – Student Rep Ensemble Concert 1
Monday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m. Bird Hall) – Student Rep Ensemble Concert 2
Tuesday, Oct. 14 (8 p.m. Comstock Hall) – Jazz Ensemble I Concert
Monday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m. Bird Hall) – Faculty Chamber Jazz Concert
Monday, Oct. 27 (7 p.m. Bird Hall) – UofL Faculty Jazz Ensemble
Monday, Nov. 10 (7 p.m. Bird Hall) – Student Combo Concert 3
Tuesday, Nov. 11 (8 p.m. Comstock Hall) – Jazz Ensemble I Concert 2
Monday, Nov. 17 (7 p.m. Bird Hall) – Rep Ensemble Concert 3
Thursday, Nov. 20 (8 p.m. Comstock Hall) – Rep Ensemble Concert 4
