By Josie Simpson

In his first interview with The Louisville Cardinal since taking office as President of the University of Louisville, Dr. Gerry Bradley laid out a clear set of priorities, emphasized his commitment to student support and inclusion, and spoke candidly about his hopes for the future of the university.

Top Priorities: Budget, Compliance, and Strategic Planning

At the top of President Bradley’s agenda is preparing the university’s budget for fiscal year 2026—a challenge shaped by shifts in federal support and changes in research funding.

“We’ve been doing scenario planning to understand the financial headwinds and how we can mitigate them,” he explained.

Second, Bradley emphasized the need to address recent legislation, including House Bill 4, the Dear Colleague letter, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action. While ensuring compliance, he stressed that UofL remains committed to its values of diversity and inclusion.

Finally, strategic planning will take center stage this summer. Originally initiated during his time as provost, the plan is now moving into its public phase. A draft will be shared with the campus in August for feedback before being finalized by year’s end.

Visible Leadership and Student Engagement

Students can expect a visible and active president. Bradley expressed a desire to show up across campus, join student events, and participate in listening sessions with students and faculty. “I want to be out of this office and away from meetings. I really enjoy interacting with people face-to-face,” he said.

One way he’s staying connected? Walking meetings. “I walk around campus almost daily,” Bradley noted, sharing that even informal strolls have sparked great conversations with faculty and students alike.

Diversity and Inclusion Remain Core Values

Bradley reaffirmed UofL’s historic commitment to diversity. With 14.7% of the student body identifying as African American, 7.8% Latino, and 34.3% first-generation, Bradley said the university’s inclusive culture is part of its “DNA.”

Despite recent legal and political challenges, he made it clear: “We will be compliant with the law but also continue to support every student in their identity and ensure no group is left behind.”

Athletics: A Point of Pride and Unity

When asked about athletics, Bradley lit up. “Athletics is as important to this university as any other academic program,” he said. He praised AD Josh Heird and coaches Jeff Brohm, Pat Kelsey, and Jeff Walz for revitalizing the university’s football and basketball programs, describing athletics as “a key part of our brand.”

He also highlighted the synergy between academics and athletics, pointing to the recent national attention the university gained when Louisville forward Scott James wore a custom mask created by UofL’s engineering department.

Research and R1 Status

As a Carnegie-classified R1 research institution, UofL has seen significant growth in research expenditures.

“Even if federal funding decreases, we are committed to supporting faculty and investing in scholarship,” Bradley stated. He pointed to breakthroughs in healthcare research and local industry partnerships as key examples of UofL’s impact.

A Message to Prospective Students

To students considering UofL, Bradley offered this:

“This is a supportive, student-centered university with excellent academics, a safe and beautiful campus, and an affordable cost of living. You can get a world-class education without drowning in debt.”

Bradley also emphasized campus safety, highlighting investments in police staffing, lighting, and surveillance. “As a parent, that matters to me. And I know it matters to other families too.”

Looking Ahead

With a mix of steady leadership, transparency, and a deep commitment to the university’s mission, President Bradley is looking forward to the future.

“We’re not just planning for today. We’re laying the groundwork for the next decade,” he said.

Approachable, focused, and student-minded, Dr. Gerry Bradley is stepping confidently into his new role, ready to lead UofL through its next chapter.

Photos by Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal