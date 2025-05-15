By Derek DeBurger

Aly Khalifa has been deemed ineligible to compete in college basketball for the 2025-26 season by the NCAA.

The news was announced Thursday after the NCAA denied Khalifa’s waiver to receive a medical hardship extension to his eligibility.

“University of Louisville men’s basketball student-athlete Aly Khalifa’s request for an extension of his five-year clock that would allow him to utilize his fourth and final season of eligibility was denied by the NCAA.” said the school in a statement.

“The University of Louisville is appealing that decision and believes that Aly has a strong case that warrants an additional year. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Aly continues to work towards a master’s degree at the University while preparing for the 2025-26 basketball season.”

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center transferred to Louisville after playing just one season at BYU and spending three seasons at Charlotte. Khalifa took a redshirt his first season at Charlotte in 2020-21.

The NCAA granted blanket waivers to all players who played during the 2020-21 athletic season due to the disruptions of Covid-19, but Khalifa’s redshirt negates that extra year of eligibility.

Per their statement, the university plans to appeal the decision. NCAA appeals typically take 10-14 days to resolve.

According to Mike Rutherford, the university is prepared to take legal recourse against the NCAA if the appeal doesn’t go their way.

