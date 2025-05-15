By Derek DeBurger
Aly Khalifa has been deemed ineligible to compete in college basketball for the 2025-26 season by the NCAA.
The news was announced Thursday after the NCAA denied Khalifa’s waiver to receive a medical hardship extension to his eligibility.
“University of Louisville men’s basketball student-athlete Aly Khalifa’s request for an extension of his five-year clock that would allow him to utilize his fourth and final season of eligibility was denied by the NCAA.” said the school in a statement.
“The University of Louisville is appealing that decision and believes that Aly has a strong case that warrants an additional year. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Aly continues to work towards a master’s degree at the University while preparing for the 2025-26 basketball season.”
The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center transferred to Louisville after playing just one season at BYU and spending three seasons at Charlotte. Khalifa took a redshirt his first season at Charlotte in 2020-21.
The NCAA granted blanket waivers to all players who played during the 2020-21 athletic season due to the disruptions of Covid-19, but Khalifa’s redshirt negates that extra year of eligibility.
Per their statement, the university plans to appeal the decision. NCAA appeals typically take 10-14 days to resolve.
According to Mike Rutherford, the university is prepared to take legal recourse against the NCAA if the appeal doesn’t go their way.
Photo Courtesy // Mallory Peak, Louisville Athletics