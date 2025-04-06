By Jai’Michael Anderson

Following this weekend’s downpour and flooding, the university will operate remotely on Monday, April 7, according to a RAVE Alert sent this afternoon.

“The excessive rainfall over the past several days has made travel to and from university campuses difficult and to some degrees unsafe. Therefore, UofL will move to temporary remote instruction and operations on Monday, April 7,” the announcement says. “Instructors are to contact students via Blackboard and email to provide instructional plans and any changes to assignments. Online courses will operate as usual.”

Hospitals and clinics will remain operational while dental clinics will be closed. Essential employees are still required to show up in person tomorrow. The university advises that in-person events be canceled or rescheduled.

A flood warning remains in effect until noon on Monday with a freeze watch to follow from 1 to 10 a.m. Tuesday. The university will announce a decision on operations for the remainder of the week by noon on Monday.