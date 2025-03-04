by Sydney Ball
During U of L athletic events, there is a great amount of energy that emerges from the crowd and student section. This energy is undoubtedly enhanced by the presence of the U of L Cardinal Pep Band
The pep band performs at all home basketball and volleyball games, but may also appear at swim meets and soccer matches. During post-season tournaments, members of the pep band will also travel with U of L athletics to continue supporting the Cardinals through music.
Dr. Jason Cumberledge, Director of Athletic Bands at U of L, explained that the ensemble’s “energetic performances amplify the excitement in the arena or stadium, helping to rally the crowd and enhance the overall experience for both fans and athletes.”
With a goal of evoking excitement and cheers from the audience, the pep band performs school spirit songs, pep tunes, and popular music. They play their songs both at the most climactic moments of events and during lulls in the energy. At both times,
Dr. Cumberledge believes that the pep band is “integral to building the intense, passionate vibe that defines U of L’s sports culture.”
The U of L Cardinal Pep Band is not just significant to athletes and the audience, but is a great opportunity for members of the ensemble as well.
Gabriel Harbeson is a member of the Pep Band who plays the bass guitar, drums, and saxophone. Harbeson arrives to games early to help prepare the sound equipment and drum sets, wanting to ensure that the performances will run smoothly.
“Pep band is a way for me to show my school spirit and support both our Men’s and Women’s teams in their journey to tournament season. I enjoy having the opportunity to go to every home game and travel with the teams to the tournaments. I am a true Cards fan and will support them when we win and when we lose,” Harbeson said.
Dr. Cumberledge also shared that the performances of the pep band hold importance to U of L alumni, who may have fond memories of the spirit songs and liveliness of the ensemble. With this, the U of L pep band contributes to the university both by increasing school pride, and by being a method of carrying traditions. For alumni, the pep band can create, “a sense of connection to their alma mater, fostering pride and a lasting bond with the Louisville community, no matter where they are.”
The pep band will hold a special performance during the halftime of U of L’s upcoming men’s game against California. Pep band members will perform alongside Billy McNicol, a pep band alum of U of L and current Hollywood drummer. The songs to be performed, titled “Real” and “Look Inside,” were written by McNicol, with added pep band instrumental music by Dr. Cumberledge.
This collaboration has been worked on for years and will finally come to fruition on March 5th at the KFC Yum! Center. Dr. Cumberledge believes that this collaboration will be the first of its kind in NCAA DI Basketball.
Harbeson will also be performing with the pep band for this exciting moment. He expects the halftime show to be a “great opportunity to show what the pep band can do and to show what some of the U of L Alumni are doing now.”
You can catch the U of L pep band at all home basketball games and select volleyball matches. To stay on beat with the band, follow them on Instagram or learn more on the U of L bands website.