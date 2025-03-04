by Sydney Ball

Dr. Jason Cumberledge, Director of Athletic Bands at U of L, explained that the ensemble’s “energetic performances amplify the excitement in the arena or stadium, helping to rally the crowd and enhance the overall experience for both fans and athletes.”

The pep band performs at all home basketball and volleyball games, but may also appear at swim meets and soccer matches. During post-season tournaments, members of the pep band will also travel with U of L athletics to continue supporting the Cardinals through music.

During U of L athletic events, there is a great amount of energy that emerges from the crowd and student section. This energy is undoubtedly enhanced by the presence of the U of L Cardinal Pep Band

is a great opportunity for members of the ensemble as well.

The U of L Cardinal Pep Band is not just significant to athletes and

With a goal of evoking excitement and cheers from the audience, the pep band performs school spirit songs, pep tunes, and popular music . They play their songs both at the most climactic moments of events and during lulls in the energy. At both times, Dr. Cumberledge believes that the pep band is “integral to building the intense, passionate vibe that defines U of L’s sports culture.” The U of L Cardinal Pep Band is not just significant to athletes and the audience, but is a great opportunity for members of the ensemble as well.