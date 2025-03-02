By University of Louisville Faculty

Kentucky House Bill 4 (HB4) puts the sense of belonging for many students under threat. HB4 promises to eliminate and dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices, initiatives, and related “concepts” in Kentucky universities, based on the claim that such initiatives and concepts are “discriminatory.”

This argument, however, falls flat in the face of research conducted prior to the recent political trends of abolishing sources that protect DEI.

HB4 misuses, misinterprets, and inaccurately defines DEI

HB4 defines DEI initiatives as the “policy, practice, or procedure designed or implemented to promote or provide differential treatment or benefits to individuals on the basis of religion, race, sex, color, or national origin.” Conversely, the Merriam Webster dictionary defines diversity as “having or being composed of differing elements especially the inclusion of people of different races, cultures, etc. in a group or organization,” equity as “freedom from bias or favoritism,” and inclusion as, “including and accommodating people…historically excluded (such as because of their race, gender, sexuality, or ability).”

In practice, “DEI” involves welcoming people across backgrounds (e.g. incomes, geographic regions, abilities, religious beliefs, and racial, ethnic, gender and sexuality identities) to be a part of institutions and to feel a sense of belonging.

The need for DEI at the University of Louisville

University of Louisville has a student body that reflects various backgrounds. With a population of 60 percent white, 14 percent Black, and 7.7 percent Hispanic or Latino students, it is apparent that the university has diverse needs. U of L also serves students with first-generation college, transfer, veteran, and military statuses and students from diverse residential and other locations. Research suggests that because students come from diverse backgrounds, they have different support needs. For instance, students need unique support for developing a sense of belonging. That sense of belonging is supported through the work of inclusive spaces such as cultural centers, which have spent decades promoting the persistence and retention necessary for underrepresented students to feel as if they belong.

The reality for privileged, white University Students

For white, wealthy students, that sense of belonging is often already supported by the predominantly white faculty (especially in fields like STEM) and galleries of white men and women, such as the photos of white donors and alumni on University Boulevard.

U.S. universities were historically built to serve primarily white, male, students from the property-owning class, not Black or Brown students. Thus, systems of support are necessary to ensure that Black, Brown, first-generation college, and a host of other students are given equitable resources and support to succeed.

The importance of DEI initiatives in universities

Andreana Bridges, one co-author of this article, is a first-generation student of color and lifelong Kentuckian. For Bridges and other students, DEI efforts reinforce a sense of belonging and create opportunities to develop career trajectories and contribute to society.

Daniel Bullman, another co-author, is a student from a working-class, blue-collar family. For him, learning in spaces that fostered dialogue across racial, socioeconomic, and disciplinary boundaries pushed him to refine his analytical thinking, enhance his communication skills, and build confidence in his pursuits.

“DEI” programs are not about creating advantages for underrepresented students. Rather, they involve creating equal opportunities for underrepresented students to succeed.

Many degrees also require DEI policies for accreditation. The current language in HB4 would hinder the ability to graduate students in critical fields such as medicine, dentistry, business, social work, and education. By banning DEI efforts, HB4 threatens to weaken the education, training, and support systems in Kentucky’s public universities.

Contributors: Drs. Joshua Wallace, Emma Sterrett-Hong, Melanie Gast, Yara Mekawi, and graduate students, Andreana Bridges and Daniel Bullman. Views are our own and do not necessarily reflect our university positions or our institution. We did not use university resources in preparing this article.

