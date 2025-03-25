By Derek DeBurger

A special University of Louisville Board of Trustees meeting has been called for Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Jefferson Room at Grawemeyer Hall to discuss personnel matters.

Per WDRB, a shakeup in the president’s office is imminent.

When asked about her job status by a reporter for the station, Kim Schatzel said “I’m sorry. I can’t comment.”

The meeting comes after the news that Provost Gerry Bradley has accepted the same position at the University of Cincinnati.

But in a memo distributed to the school Tuesday, UC president Neville Pinto wrote that Bradley “is pursuing other opportunities.”

Shatzel was named U of L’s 19th president on Nov. 30, 2022.

Photo by Vinny Porco