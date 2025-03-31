By Jai’Michael Anderson

Cardinal Drag Haus hosted its largest annual drag event for the 28th time on Friday night. Big names in Louisville’s drag scene, like Leah Halston, joined with student performers in a sparkling expression of queer identity.

Over 70 attendees gathered in the SAC Ballroom for the show. Some performers, including local activist Sydni Hampton, spoke to address issues that impact LGBTQ people and promote community.

“Community is what powers everybody,” said Cherie Noble, mother of Cardinal Drag. “I’m so incredibly thankful for the people around me that helped me get through tough times and I think it’s important for queer people, especially now, to find community and find love.”