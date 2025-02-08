By Chris Carter

The University of Louisville’s CML’s Chinese Club host a Lunar New Year Celebration fair in the Red Barn on Feb. 7, 2025. Students from Sacred Heart Academy, Francis Park School, and North Oldham High School visit the University of Louisville to join in on the festivities. CML’s Chinese Club prepared crafts, food, and educational segments discussing the history and meaning of the Lunar New Year festivities for the visiting students.