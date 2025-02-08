The University of Louisville’s CML’s Chinese Club host a Lunar New Year Celebration fair in the Red Barn on Feb. 7, 2025. Students from Sacred Heart Academy, Francis Park School, and North Oldham High School visit the University of Louisville to join in on the festivities. CML’s Chinese Club prepared crafts, food, and educational segments discussing the history and meaning of the Lunar New Year festivities for the visiting students.
The CML’s Chinese Club host a Lunar New Year Celebration at The Red Barn on February 7, 2025.
Students from Sacred Heart learn more about the Lunar New Year at The Red Barn.
Students from North Oldham High School learn more about the Lunar New Year at The Red Barn.
University of Louisville students roll dough at the Lunar New Year Celebration at The Red Barn.
A craft that students are able to build at the Lunar New Year Celebration at The Red Barn.
University of Louisville students, the Asian Studies Program, Sacred Heart Academy, Francis Park School, and North Oldham High School participate in the Lunar New Year Celebration at The Red Barn.