By Tyler Bright

The Louisville Cardinals traveled to Boston for a Friday night ACC showdown at Alumni Stadium, where they faced the Boston College Eagles. The Cards looked to rise above .500 in conference play for the 2024 season, and avoid falling to .500 on the year.

Clipped wings

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough struggled in the first quarter, starting with a miscalculated fourth-down run that ended in a turnover-on-downs. His difficulties continued when he attempted to throw the ball out of bounds, only for BC edge rusher Quintavious Hutchins to intercept it, adding to Shough’s early woes. This in spite of Boston College struggling just as much on their first two drives as well

The interception set the stage for the Eagles to get on the board first with a 54-yard touchdown throw from Thomas Castellanos to Kamari Morales.

After trading three-and-outs yet again, the Cards finally put together their first drive with any success. However, the good times would come to an end when Brock Travelstead came up just short on a 56-yard field goal attempt.

BC took the short field and added on another touchdown from Castellanos to Treshaun Ward.

Just three plays later, Louisville got the ball to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce on a nice first-down play but he fumbled the ball giving the Eagles great field position yet again.

The Cards tried their best at bend-don’t-break, but would ultimately succumb to a rushing touchdown from Kye Robichaux. After a missed PAT, Louisville found themselves down 0-20.

Backed into a corner, the Cards offense finally got something going, driving down the field in 10 plays. Isaac Brown capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run to get the Cards on the board.

With little time left, the Eagles were content taking their lead into the locker room.

After one half of play, the score was 7-20.

Cardiac Cards comeback

The Cards received the kickoff to start the second half, and after 11 plays Travelstead redeemed himself with a 23-yard field goal.

Unfortunately for Louisville’s momentum, the Eagles responded quickly with a touchdown reception by Jeremiah Franklin making it 10-27.

Down even more than at the half, Shough led the offense on what was their best drive of the night. Every play of the drive resulted in positive yards, with Ja’Corey Brooks making a spectacular 44-yard one-handed catch, setting up the Cardinals in the redzone. just two plays later, Shough would wind Nate Kurisky in the endzone, cutting the deficit to 17-27.

The Eagles and Cards then traded back-to-back-to-back duds for drives until the Cards got the ball back with good field position thanks to an awful punt.

Louisville only took four plays to cut the deficit to three-points off an 18-yard touchdown from Brown.

After another three-and-out and another terrible punt from BC, Louisville took just another four plays for Shough to find Kurisky yet again in the endzone, his second of the game. The touchdown gave the Cards their first lead of the game at 31-27.

Louisville’s defense stepped up down the stretch, taking advantage as Castellanos appeared rattled by an injury late in the game. The Eagles forced a three-and-out, a turnover-one-downs, and thanks to the missed PAT Boston College tried and failed at a hail mary to end the game.

Louisville would escape with a 31-27 win.

Still standing

This game marked Louisville’s first three-touchdown comeback victory since 2015 when Lamar Jackson led the charge against Kentucky.

The comeback is crucial ti the rest of the season, because it shows the Cards still have some fight left in them. A loss Friday would have almost certainly sent this team spiraling into a terrible year.

Although the Cardinals face a challenging road to Charlotte for a shot at the ACC Championship, this win keeps their hopes alive as they progress deeper into conference play. However, they’ll also need a lot help, hoping for losses from Miami, SMU, Clemson and more along the way.

Louisville advances to 5-3 on the year and 3-2 in the ACC.

The Cards and company will head down to South Carolina Nov. 2 to face a Tiger squad that has not lost since their home opener and is rolling on offense.

Photo Courtesy // Rachel Klotz, Louisville Athletics