By Jai’Michael Anderson

The Dean Student Forum, hosted by Dayna Touron, Dean of Arts and Sciences, took place Thursday in the Red Barn. It allowed students to ask questions and share their concerns directly.

Early on, she expressed that, unlike in her 20+ years of teaching experience, the demands of her job do not allow her to connect easily with students. Touron said the forum allowed her to do just so.

“This is what I am trying to do here today, SGA is a wonderful group and they do a lot, but they couldn’t possibly represent all students,” she said. “I want to create opportunities for every student’s voice to be heard, and every student’s needs to be addressed.”

The event started slow, with only a few people in attendance initially. However, as 11 a.m. classes ended, students began flowing in.

She greeted students personally as they arrived, offering Diorio’s pizza and salad. “Welcome to the land of unusually large pizzas,” she said to one group of students; she asked another group for a selfie.

Touron did not plan any sort of agenda or specific talked points. Instead, she offered food, provided a QR code to submit feedback, and created an open space for discussion. She stood by to make herself available for any questions or concerns.

Two students in attendance, Ryland Bethel and Jayjay Anderson, regarded the dean’s effort as impressive. They stated that they do not see many faculty or administrators actively seeking to connect with students, adding they would like to see more events as such in the future.

Photo courtesy// Stephanie Godward, College of Arts & Sciences.