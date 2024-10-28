By Caroline Gibbs

Every year, U of L hosts its wellness fair at the Red Barn, and each year, the event continues to improve. Having attended the Wellness Fair for multiple years it’s clear that the university’s mission is to create a supportive environment where mental health, substance abuse, and various wellness resources are presented to students in a judgement-free zone.

The fair featured a variety of engaging activities, including massages, games, and even puppies that students can pet. This year, attendees could also get their very own caricatures made, a fun addition that’s typically found at amusement parks. This unique offering encouraged students to connect and embrace vulnerability in a welcoming setting.

Josie Steppe, a junior and member of the Student Government Association, expressed her enthusiasm for the array of resources available at the fair.

“It allows students to feel safer at the university and helps them acknowledge issues they might not even realize they are facing,” she said. “It’s all about acceptance. Even if it doesn’t directly help a student with their own wellness questions, it enables them to support someone else who might be struggling.”

In tune with Steppe’s sentiments, Abby and Clay from BRICC Campus Health Services highlighted the importance of raising awareness.

“Even if you don’t personally struggle with substance abuse, you can be there for someone who does,” they said. They provided valuable information on alcohol consumption and safety while engaging students in interactive activities to promote responsible drinking.

The Wellness Fair becomes increasingly engaging each year. This year, participants received a card that could be stamped by hosts, and after collecting five stamps, they earned a free boxed lunch from McAllisters. This incentive drew even in more students in — after all, who doesn’t appreciate free food?

The fair is about awareness and connection. Each host contributes to creating a welcoming atmosphere that ensures students feel supported rather than overwhelmed. The continued success of the Wellness Fair is a testament to the university’s commitment to fostering student well-being.