by Josie Simpson

The semester has begun, and it’s time for the new Student Government Association’s Top 4 to step into action.

President Allie Rose Phillips, Executive Vice President Griffin Gould, Academic Vice President Macy Waddle, and Services Vice President Dontre Quarles have officially started their terms, ready to take on the challenges ahead. Each member was asked about not only their prospects for UofL during their term, but also what led them to represent all UofL students in the first place.

Philips grew up in a town where leadership opportunities were scarce. Upon arriving at UofL, she found many opportunities she hadn’t previously encountered. Inspired by her experiences, she ran for this position to give back to our college community.

Waddle set her sights on moving up within UofL during her sophomore year when she joined the Engage Lead Serve Board for SGA.

She stated, “In that position, I realized the importance of student organizations on campus and found my passion for helping students feel a sense of belonging at UofL and in the city of Louisville.”

Waddle also expressed that her journey to aid students is not just for traditional ones, but also for those who have ended up on campus despite different paths, saying that “Every student’s experience is important for the success of the overall university.”

For Gould, confidence bloomed through leadership. He took the role of Freshman Speed School Student Council President in his first year and has steadily climbed the ranks since. After three years of leadership roles, he felt prepared to run for EVP. “I love empowering the student body and driving change on campus. I thrive on managing a team, planning events, and fostering a vibrant UofL community,” Gould shared.

Quarles explained that his application for this position was inspired by his fraternity, Phi Kappa Tau. “Over the years, I’ve watched my brothers take on numerous leadership roles and drive meaningful change,” said Quarles. He added that this opportunity has fueled his ambition to serve.

When asked about the issues she hopes to address on campus, Waddle mentioned her focus on the academic success of students at UofL. She is committed to dismantling barriers that hinder student progress. To do this, she has been working to increase transparency with academic advising. Waddles plans to bring Executive Director of Advising, Sarah Stevens to the Student Senate’s open forum to discuss her plan for more immersive learning experiences on campus.

Alongside Waddle, Phillips has been actively working to expand internship opportunities on campus, focusing on making these resources accessible to all students.

Gould has been focused on extracurricular activities on campus to truly bring the Louisville community together. He introduced Athletic Week, which will run from September 22 to October 5 and will spotlight different sports while actively engaging the student body.

Quarles’ focus revolves around the campus environment and ensuring safety. “Given the current political climate, safety for all students is my most important issue.” He is working to raise awareness about resources that many students are unaware of and is striving to improve how these resources are communicated to students for “better utilization.”

Quarles noted that he has learned more about the campus culture than he was aware of before.

Waddle views her position as an opportunity to find balance on campus. She acknowledges the needs and wants of both students and faculty, striving to find solutions that satisfy both. “Many members of the administration are key to our success as a student government and a student body,” said Waddle.

To students planning to campaign for the 2026 SGA Top 4, the current leaders offer some advice.

Phillips encourages students to step out of their comfort zones during their campaign, emphasizing the importance of networking to connect with new people.

Waddle urges students to remain solid in their beliefs while campaigning, “It is important to stand firm not just in your platforms, but in who you are as an individual.”

Gould tells students that, although the campaign window technically opens in February, it’s important to network now. He encourages students to get involved with the student council.

“It’s never too early to get your name out there and begin developing your leadership skills.” said Gould.

As the new Top 4 settle into their roles, stay informed by following SGA on Instagram for the latest updates on their initiatives.