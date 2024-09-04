By Jai’Michael Anderson

Tuesday, Sept. 3 marked this semester’s RSO and Student Involvement Fair ona the SAC West Plaza.

Upbeat music and smells of free food filled the bustling plaza for the early afternoon in front of the Red Barn.

The fair, put on by the Resident Student Association, allowed students to mingle with one another and explore their interests while speaking with representatives from a variety of student organizations.

The student groups presented casted a wide net of interests ranging from Greek life to Health Studies and Film. It was a great way for new students and curious returners alike to learn how to get involved on campus.

If you missed the fair, more information about the campus’ diverse set of RSOs can be found on Engage.