The University of Louisville Campus Health Services is providing free influenza vaccines to all U of L students and faculty this Fall.

The annual service returned last week on the Health Sciences campus and will be offered to students on the Belknap Campus starting Sept. 23 in the Student Activity Center.

Executive Director for Campus Health Services, Dr. Phillip Bressoud, provided the following statement on the importance of the vaccine to The Cardinal.

“Reviews of multiple studies show the influenzas vaccine reduces the risk of getting the flu by 40-60%. Even if you get influenza after being vaccinated, the severity of the illness is lessened. By getting vaccinated, students are more likely to be able to continue the classes or work.”

See the full vaccination schedule below :

Health Sciences Campus – U of L Health Outpatient Center, 401 E. Chestnut St. (Look for signs in lobby as location might change.) Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 14 – 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Belknap Campus – Student Activities Center, W107 behind the stairs by the food court. Sept. 23 – 27, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 7 –11, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vaccines will not be available at Campus Health Clinics during flu clinic dates.

Appointments are not required but a U of L ID is needed to receive the shot.