By Tate Luckey

Despite the warm weather, students and staff in need of a flu shot are finally able to get a vaccine just in time for the advent of flu season. Below is the chart for when injections are available at each campus.

According to Dr. Phillip Bressoud, the executive director of Campus Health Services, the latest COVID-19 vaccinations should be available later in October but will be administered at a separate time. Anyone in need of a flu vaccine can schedule an appointment online at Campus Health Services.

Photo Courtesy // Campus Health Services