By Hevin Ramsey

The Office of Research and Innovation organized a conference in the Swain Student Activities Center last Thursday to enlighten local and student businesses of all sizes with marketing strategies to improve business development.

A panel of specialists and directors helped with networking with manufacturers and sharing how they have enhanced themselves and their businesses, including Ron Uba from the Department of Commerce, 7 P.M. Group President Vincel Anthony Sr., and Dana Johnson, Senior Director of Greater Louisville Inc.

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal