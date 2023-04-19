By Joe Wilson

On April 19, U of L President Kim Schatzel announced Dr. Gerry Bradley will serve as interim university provost. He will assume the role on July 1, 2023.

Bradley will replace Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez, who is leaving U of L to serve as Ohio University’s next president.

In a school-wide email detailing the announcement, President Schatzel said Bradley’s term will extend no later than two years. Schatzel also noted she plans to begin a national search for a permanent executive vice president and university provost in Fall 2024.

Bradley is currently the dean of the School of Dentistry, a post he has held since 2016. Schatzel named Dr. Margaret Hill to be interim dean of the School of Dentistry upon Bradley’s departure.

Bradley previously served as the interim university provost between January 2022 and January 2023, when Gonzalez left her post as Executive Vice President and University Provost to serve as Interim President upon the departure of Neeli Bendapudi.

