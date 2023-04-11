By Hevin Ramsey

Multiple cultural and diversity organizations and programs came together on Thursday in the Red Barn to celebrate the different cultures and traditions worldwide.

The event consisted of food from Mexico to Korea, free henna sessions, and showcases of opportunities for major, minor, and graduate programs in organizations such as Latinx Student Union, African Student Union, and Middle Eastern/North African Students Association.

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal //