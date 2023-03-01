By Joe Wilson

Ohio University is searching for a new president, and Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez, U of L’s Executive Vice President and Provost, has been named a finalist.

The Search Begins

Ohio University’s presidential search began in October 2022 with the creation of a Presidential Search Committee. The committee began evaluating candidates in January 2023. In all, Ohio University named three finalists for the presidential position.

In addition to Gonzalez, the Presidential Search Committee is considering Dr. Susana Rivera-Mills, the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Ball State University, and Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Marshall University.

Gonzalez previously served as U of L’s interim president between December 2021 and February 2023 after the departure of President Neeli Bendapudi. Although Gonzalez was initially considered as Bendapudi’s permanent replacement, U of L announced in November 2022 that Gonzalez was not among the finalist candidates. Instead, the Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Kim Schatzel to the role.

Peggy Viehweger, the Chair of Ohio University’s Presidential Search Committee and Board of Trustees, commented on the news. “Together, we will help OHIO find a visionary leader who can leverage the momentum of today to propel our University into tomorrow and help us remain anchored in our promise to students that their OHIO experience will influence their success, forever.”

Gonzalez plans to travel to Ohio University’s campus in Athens, Ohio in March to participate in a university-wide open forum.

Ohio University’s Board of Trustees plans to appoint their next president in April 2023. The new president will then assume the role in June 2023.

U of L has declined to respond to The Louisville Cardinal‘s request for further comment.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.