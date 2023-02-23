By Hevin Ramsey

The U of L Black Student Union, Society of Porter Scholars, and Engage Lead Serve Board came together to give black artists a space to sell their work and be seen by students and local Louisville communities on February 21st. In addition to the showcases of art, performances by both the Black Diamond Choir and rap duo Horace Gaither and Treshino, a recitation of an MLK monologue by graduate student Tajleed Hardy from the African American Theater Project, and a theatrical performance titled Harriet by the Keen Dance Theatre also took place during the evening.

Photos by Hevin Ramsey // The Louisville Cardinal //