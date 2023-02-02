By Joe Wilson

February 1st marks a change not only in Grawemeyer Hall but across campus as Dr. Kim Schatzel began her first day as the 19th president of the University of Louisville.

The U of L Board of Trustees first announced Schatzel’s appointment in November 2022, concluding a nearly year-long search for a permanent president after the departure of Neeli Bendapudi in December 2021.

Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzales served as the University’s interim president since Bendapudi’s departure. She now returns to her role as Executive Vice President and University Provost.

Keeping her eyes and ears opening

“I could not be more excited to be joining you today,” Schatzel said in her first public statement since assuming her new role. “I look forward to meeting with each of you in the days, months, and yes, even years to come as we support each other and work together toward U of L’s very bright future.”

Schatzel plans to hold a listening tour later this month to gather input from the university’s students, staff, and faculty. Schatzel will hold the first listening session on February 8th at the Student Activities Center (SAC). Students from the Belknap campus are invited to register for the event on the president’s website. Additional listening tour dates are planned for staff and faculty later this month

Prior to her arrival at U of L, Schatzel was president of Towson University. She also previously served as provost of Eastern Michigan University, and Dean of the College of Business at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

In the coming months, this article will be updated with information related to the initial weeks of her tenure, as well as details of her listening tour.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal //