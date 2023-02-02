By Joe Wilson

As of February 1st, the University of Louisville has published the full list of students campaigning for Student Government Association (SGA) offices. The election will be held from February 27th – March 2nd, 2023 via your student email.

The full list of candidates, posted on the university’s website, includes students running for the Top 4 — that is, Student Body President, Executive Vice President, Academic Vice President, Services Vice President — and the Student Senate.

The Top 4

The Executive Branch of the SGA is made up of four officers: Student Body President, Executive Vice President, Academic Vice President and Services Vice President. Dubbed the “Top 4” of SGA, the members of the Executive Cabinet are tasked with implementing policies passed by the Student Senate.

Three students have filed to run for Student Body President. The president sits on the Board of Trustees and serves as a liaison to the university’s administration. The following students are vying for the positions:

Paighton Brooks (2022-2023 SGA Deputy Chief of Staff)

Liam Gallagher (2022-2023 President of the College of Arts and Sciences)

Katie Hayden (2022-2023 Executive Vice President)

The Executive Vice President is the second-highest post in the executive branch. Serving as the President of the Student Senate, this officer keeps records of the Executive Branch and helps organize Student Senate meetings. These students are competing for this position:

Angel (Nkechinyere) Okorie (2022-2023 ELSB Equality and Justice Committee Co-director)

Daniel Ngongo (2022-2023 Student Senator for the College of Arts and Sciences)

Bryson Sebastian (2022-2023 Academic Vice President)

The Academic Vice President acts as the chief officer who implements academic policy passed by the Student Senate. Additionally, the Academic Vice President sits on the Faculty Senate. Two students are running for Academic Vice President:

Sawyer Depp (2022-2023 SGA Chief of Staff)

Caroline Thomas (2022-2023 President of the College of Business)

Finally, the Services Vice President administers all service policies passed by the Student Senate. This officer also sits on the Staff Senate. Running unopposed, one student has filed their candidacy for Services Vice President:

Alex Reynolds (2022-2023 Services Vice President)

College President and Vice President

The following students are campaigning to serve as their respective college’s President.

Rebekah Flowers, College of Arts and Sciences

Alexis Mowen, College of Business

Cooper Yancey, College of Business

Katie Caruthers, School of Public Health and Information Sciences

Madison Roy, School of Public Health and Information Sciences

Griffin Gould, Speed School of Engineering

Stephanie Lawson, School of Music

Lexy Crockett, Kent School of Social Work

Parker Anderson, School of Nursing

Valencia Brown, School of Nursing

Sean Ryan Pendergest, College of Education and Human Development

These students are running to serve as their college’s Vice President:

Kaleb Speed, College of Arts and Sciences

Miles Parker, College of Business

Yelena Bagdasaryan, School of Public Health and Information Sciences

Amelia Coomes, Speed School of Engineering

Kayla Lancaster, Speed School of Engineering

Bethany Faris Whitley, School of Music

Student Senate

Twenty-three students filed to run for the Student Senate, representing the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, and the School of Public Health and Information Sciences:

Macon Adkins, College of Arts and Sciences

Dakota Allen, College of Arts and Sciences

Grant Avis, College of Arts and Sciences

John Davies, College of Arts and Sciences

Addison Dierig, College of Arts and Sciences

Shelby Disney, College of Arts and Sciences

Daniel Fagan, College of Arts and Sciences

Jeremy Faulhaber, College of Arts and Sciences

Anna Hernandez, College of Arts and Sciences

Eric Miracle, College of Arts and Sciences

Morrigan McIntosh, College of Arts and Sciences

Colin McQuarrie, College of Arts and Sciences

Daniel Pica, College of Arts and Sciences

Andrew Roberts, College of Arts and Sciences

Donald Seibert, College of Arts and Sciences

Jacob Stallons, College of Arts and Sciences

Mikaella Tanales, College of Arts and Sciences

Spencer Adkins, College of Business

Donovan Marcum, College of Business

Dorrah Martin, College of Business

Ryan Leigeb, College of Business

Ankita Kashyab, School of Public Health and Information Sciences

Jayden Rogers, School of Nursing

For more updates on the 2023 election, you can click here. To learn more about the SGA as a whole, you can visit their site here.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal //