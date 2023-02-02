By Tate Luckey

U of L Police and Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested two subjects in connection with an on-campus robbery this morning.

“A student reported that at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the south parking lot of University Pointe, two subjects in a small gold-colored sedan and armed with handguns demanded her cell phone and backpack. The student handed the subjects her belongings and they re-entered their vehicle and fled northbound on 4th St. At 11:42 am, LMPD located the vehicle. ULPD Detectives and LMPD officers took the subjects into custody in the area of Breckenridge Street and Hancock Street,” they stated in a safety alert email earlier Tuesday afternoon.

In an interview with WAVE3, ULPD Major Oscar Chavez stated they were only able to make the arrest due to the description of the vehicle. “There was one remarkable thing that stood out; the back window on the passenger side was smashed, and they had a blanket covering it,” he said.

The suspects were taken into custody near Meyzeek Middle School, where access was temporarily restricted and students were kept inside until the all-clear.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal //