Long-haul trucking is a lucrative, yet demanding job. As an owner or manager of a long-haul trucking business, you need to make sure your drivers are safe and well-rested while on the road. Meeting deadlines can sometimes mean drivers work overtime, which can lead to issues if they aren’t equipped with the right technology. Thankfully, there are plenty of high-tech options that can help protect drivers from accidents and keep them focused. In this article, we’ll discuss some of these tools and how they can help your long-haul trucking business operate more safely and efficiently.

AI Dash Cams

AI dash cams are a great way to keep an eye on your drivers. They allow you to monitor their behavior, which can help you find out if they’re speeding or not following safety protocols. They can also be used to make sure that neither your driver nor another driver is following too closely from behind. Knowing their reaction distance will give you the insight to either applaud their performance or possibly offer them more on-the-job training. Tailgating is one of the leading causes of fatal accidents on the highway. That’s why investing in them should be a top priority. You can use real-time footage to ensure your drivers are safe, even when they’re behind schedule.

GPS Devices

GPS tracking is another must-have for any long-haul driver. When used correctly, they can help you cut costs, and keep drivers on track while behind the wheel. They also help you to monitor the location of your entire fleet, which is especially important if it’s large. You can use the tracking to gauge whether they can arrive on time, or if you need to notify your customer of potentially late delivery.

Monitoring Tech

There are also other types of tech you can use to monitor your team. Sensors and software can give a bird’s-eye view of the inside of the cab, in addition to all around the outside. Sensors also let you know whether your drivers are braking too often, not often enough and whether they’re remaining far enough behind the vehicle in front of them. If they’re accelerating too frequently, they might not have enough time to hit the brakes.

Benefits of Investing in Technology

While you already know how tech can help keep your drivers safe, it also offers a variety of other benefits. Even if you are trying to minimize expenses while growing your business you can use it to increase your ROI, too. Having access to continuous monitoring allows you to create different delivery routes, create in-depth training safety programs and even offer live on-the-job training sessions. Even though there is an initial cost of setup, it eventually pays for itself with faster delivery times and happy customers.

Alcohol Detection Technology

No one wants to think that their staff would ever drink and drive. It does happen, so you need a way to make sure your team doesn’t risk their job, your livelihood, and your life. Installing alcohol detection technology prevents the truck from starting if alcohol is detected. It will also immediately send you a notification of the vehicle it is.

