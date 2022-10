By Hevin Ramsey–

The Speed Art Museum hosted a night dedicated to the opening installation of artworks featuring photographs, sculptures, and elaborate paintings from the artist Alphonse Mucha. Additional appearances with the theatre students from UofL performing Medea, a classic Greek tragedy, a gallery talk from Mucha’s great-grandson Marcus Mucha, and a lecture from Alphonse Mucha’s curator Tomoko Sato.

Photos by Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal