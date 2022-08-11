By Joe Wilson —

On Aug. 11, U of L announced that it will provide two, free KN95 masks on campus as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Jefferson County.

Beginning Aug. 15, students can pick up their masks at the following locations:

Student Recreation Center

Student Activities Center, Welcome Center East

Office of Admissions

University Libraries

Student Success Center, Belknap Academic Building

Cultural Center

International Center

SGA Offices, Student Activities Center

Shelby Campus administrative offices

The news comes shortly after the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness marked Jefferson County as a high-risk area. According to the department’s database, a total of 2,652 COVID cases were confirmed last week alone, with 16 reported deaths. The BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the virus are largely responsible for the surge.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people to mask indoors when in a high-risk area. However, updated guidance from the CDC is expected in the coming days. The university says it will update its COVID policy in accordance with the CDC’s recommendations.

Meanwhile, the university will continue to follow the current Health & Safety Protocols on its COVID-19 website.

U of L declined a request to comment further on the news but will update students, faculty, and staff on its COVID-19 guidelines near the start of the Fall semester.