By Joe Wilson —

It’s doctor’s orders! U of L Health announced Feb. 14 that it will now offer its employees free tuition to U of L.

Effective Fall 2022, U of L Health will pay the tuition and student activity fees at the rate of an in-state resident student for full and part-time employees. Approximately 8,500 U of L Health employees, in addition to their entire immediate families, will be eligible for free tuition. The benefit will apply to all undergraduate programs at U of L.

The free tuition benefit is just one addition to the several incentives U of L Health offers to its employees, including low-cost health insurance plans and sign-on bonuses for some positions. According to U of L Health’s website, “As an academic health system, U of L Health believes in strengthening the careers of our employees. The nature of our organization allows for opportunity and personal development.”

According to U of L Health CEO Tom Miller , “U of L Health is funding free tuition as a commitment to our team, their families and the entire community. Funding higher education can be stressful on a family, but U of L Health’s full-tuition benefit creates an equal educational opportunity for each one of our employees and their dependents. Imagine what’s possible with your college degree, and U of L Health will help you make it a reality.”

U of L Interim President Lori Gonzalez also responded to the announcement. “I applaud U of L Health for recognizing the importance of investing in education. With a diploma from U of L, the learning and earning potential increases for all U of L Health employees. And by including their dependents, this tuition benefit strengthens our workforce and economy for the whole community and the Commonwealth.”

U of L Health is an academic health system that consists of five hospitals, four medical centers and over 12,000 team members.

