By Joe Wilson —

On Jan. 27, the University of Louisville Foundation (ULF) announced that it will increase its funding to U of L’s academic units at the start of the next fiscal year.

Beginning July 1, the spending rate, approved by the ULF Board of Directors, will rise from three percent to four percent, which equates to an additional $10 million to next year’s budget. The spending rate, coming from the strongest-ever endowment pool, will increase overall funding at U of L by 55 percent compared to the current year.

ULF, an independent 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, manages monetary donations made to U of L. Most of these donations are donor-restricted, meaning that there are specific instructions as to how the money can be spent. These funds typically support student scholarships, faculty salaries, research activities and operational expenses. However, a small portion of funds are unrestricted, meaning that money can be spent at the discretion of the president’s office, college dean or department chair.

The announcement marks ULF’s strongest financial position in the organization’s history, which dates back to 1970. In addition to the increase in the spending rate, ULF has also reduced its administrative fee by 25 percent, meaning that less money is going towards the operating and managing costs of the foundation.

“The University of Louisville Foundation is stronger than ever,” said ULF Chair W. Earl Reed III in response to the announcement. “The increased investment in U of L will drive education, research and programming across campus and boost the university’s upward trajectory. We will continue working to maximize the performance of our endowment pools and providing meaningful and reliable support to the University.”

Comparable foundations with an endowment market average of $1 billion will typically have a spending rate that ranges between four and five percent. ULF’s increased spending rate will therefore make it more competitive with other peer university foundations in the nation.

According to ULF Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Keith Sherman, “The message here really is that there’s never been a better time to invest on campus. We have gone through a challenging time, but we are healthy and incredibly well-positioned today, tomorrow and into the future.”

The ULF Board typically approves changes to spending policy in their April board meeting. The early announcement will provide extra time for U of L departments and units to adjust their budgets for the 2023 fiscal year.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal