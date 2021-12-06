The University of Louisville Volleyball team finished off the regular season just as they started: beating Notre Dame and finishing with a perfect record. En route, the Cards picked up their second straight ACC Title.

Though they dominated their opponents in most cases, Louisville faced challenging ACC opponents in the University of Pittsburgh, a top 5 team, as well as 18th ranked Georgia Tech. The out-of- conference schedule was even better when they defeated the 2020 National Champion Kentucky Wildcats and top 10 teams like Purdue and Nebraska.

“We look back on those experiences and matches and reflect on what we did well,” said ACC Coach of the Year Dani Busboom Kelly. “Those gave us the life that we earned this spot have the pieces to get it done.”

Even with the demanding schedule, Louisville was clearly the best team in the nation all season, in many cases sweeping their opponents.

Being undefeated is an incredible accomplishment, and yet head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and her team remain focused on their primary goal and what lies ahead.

“Obviously, we’re very excited about getting the No. 1,” said Kelly. “Every draw is tough this year, and it feels like 20-25 teams can reach the final four. It’ll definitely not be easy to reach Freedom Hall.”

Freedom Hall is a reference to the Cards hosting the NCAA Regional Finals (Sweet 16 – Elite 8), thanks to their partnership with Bellarmine University. The U of L Volleyball team is scheduled to take on #16 Florida in the Sweet 16 at Freedom Hall this Thursday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

Should the Cards advance, they will play the winner of the Ohio State and Georgia Tech match in the Elite 8.