By Madelin Shelton —

BRIEF: The university announced Nov. 29 that it will continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, the COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine at both the Belknap and Health Sciences Center (HSC) campuses.

Upcoming vaccine clinics will occur Tuesday, Nov. 30, Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3 at the Swain Student Activities Center (SAC) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pop-up site can be located across from the mail/print shop.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Thursday Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10, pop-up vaccination clinics will be located in the Conference Center/Physicians Lounge of the U of L Healthcare Outpatient Center on the HSC Campus. Vaccines will be provided on these dates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U of L strongly recommends making an appointment beforehand. The link to schedule one can be found here.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal