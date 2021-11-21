By Hannah Walker —

On Nov. 18, the Louisville football team played an away game against Duke University, and won with a final score of 62-22.

At the start of the game, Duke won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Louisville received, and scored their first touchdown with 10:10 on the clock. Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Cunningham made a complete pass to freshman running back Trevion Cooley of 48 yards, scoring for the Cards.

Before the end of the first quarter, Louisville scored another touchdown. Cunningham made a complete pass to redshirt sophomore tight-end Marshon Ford for 20 yards, and scored with only 00:58 on the clock.

During the second quarter of the game, Louisville continued to score. Before halftime, they made three more touchdowns, while staying in the lead for the remainder of the quarter. Duke attempted to catch up by making two field goals, but Louisville continued to stay ahead. The Cards went into halftime with a score of 35-9.

After halftime, Duke started to catch up to the Cards when they made a touchdown during the third quarter. However, Louisville continued to score as well. With 7:46 on the clock, Cunningham made a complete pass to freshman wide receiver Jordan Watkins for 19 yards, scoring a touchdown for U of L. It wasn’t long till another touchdown was scored when Cunningham made a complete pass to freshman wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce for 12 yards.

By the fourth quarter, Duke was able to score a touchdown early on. However, Louisville made two additional touchdowns as well. This gave Louisville the win for the night with a final score of 62-22.

Louisville football will be back on Nov. 27 to play against the Kentucky Wildcats for a battle of the Bluegrass. The game will take place at Cardinal Stadium and will start at 7:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Jessica Abell // The Louisville Cardinal