BRIEF: Faculty and staff drive-through vaccinations planned for early April

By Eli Hughes–

The University of Louisville plans to open a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site in the Cardinal Stadium parking lot in early April. U of L faculty and staff who have not gotten the vaccination by then will be first in line, once this new location opens.

“Faculty and staff who have not yet scheduled a vaccination appointment will receive an invitation by the end of March for a dedicated U of L vaccine event at the stadium, which should accommodate 4,000 people per day,” the university said in a March 16 email to faculty and staff. “Those of you who are over 60 and have already registered at the Brook and Liberty site should keep those appointments.”

The email went onto explain that U of L administration has been working with the state and advocating for their employees. The assured faculty and staff that vaccine distribution throughout the state has been adjusted to help accommodate more populated areas, such as Louisville.

“We will share more detail as it is available. Again, we are pleased that our faculty and staff will be the first to be vaccinated at the new site in early April,” the email concluded.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccination can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Further information on U of L’s vaccination plan can be found on their COVID-19 webpage.

Graphic by Eli Hughes // The Louisville Cardinal